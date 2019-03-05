R&B singer R. Kelly, charged with multiple counts of aggravated sexual abuse, angrily denied the accusations in a new, at times heated interview with CBS This Morning‘s Gayle King.

Looking directly into the camera, Kelly, through tears, screamed, “I didn’t do this stuff! This is not me! I’m fighting for my f—ing life!”

Kelly was arrested in late February and charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse involving four women — three of whom were underage at the time. He pleaded not guilty and is currently free on bond.

The singer became particularly irate when King grilled him about accusations that he maintained a sex cult. “That’s stupid!” he bellowed. “Use your common sense. Forget the blogs, forget how you feel about me. Hate me if you want to, love me if you want. But just use your common sense. How stupid would it be for me, with my crazy past and what I’ve been through — oh right now I just think I need to be monster, hold girls against their will, chain them up in my basement, and don’t let them eat, don’t let them out, unless they need some shoes down the street from their uncle!”

The entire interview is slated to run Wednesday on CBS This Morning. Watch an excerpt below.