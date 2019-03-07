Jason Priestley Mourns Luke Perry: 'He Was an Incredibly Bright Light That Extinguished Far Too Soon'

Jason Priestley has broken his silence regarding the untimely passing of his Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Luke Perry, who died Monday at the age of 52.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Priestley acknowledged, “It’s taken me a couple of days to figure out how to write this,” before sharing, “My dear friend of 29 years, Luke Perry, was one of those truly special people who really cared… Luke was not only a star, he was an incredibly bright light that was extinguished far too soon… and that is why I, and so many others, are in so much pain today.

“If you had the good fortune to know Luke, or to have ever crossed his path, I know you are sad today as well,” he continued. “The candle that burns twice as bright only burns for half as long… you burned oh, so brightly Luke… Goodnight Sweet Prince.”

Priestley is the latest 90210 alumni to pay tribute to Perry, following statements by Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Tiffani Thiessen, Kathleen Robertson and Christine Elise McCarthy, all of which can be read here. Many of Perry’s Riverdale costars have also memorialized the actor, and the show acknowledged his passing with a title card at the end of Wednesday’s episode.

Perry suffered a massive stroke on Feb. 27 and never recovered. A spokesperson on Monday said that the Riverdale star was surrounded by fiancee Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, and children Jack and Sophie, among other family members and friends, at the time he passed.