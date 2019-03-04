×

Luke Perry's Castmates Remember the Riverdale and Beverly Hills, 90210 Star in Wake of His Untimely Death

Those who worked with Luke Perry remember him as a gracious team player, as evidenced by social media posts responding to the Riverdale and Beverly Hills, 90210 star’s death Monday

Perry passed away after suffering a massive stroke on Feb. 27. He was 52. His TV career, which spanned four decades, included roles on Loving, Another WorldBody of ProofMajor CrimesWhat I Like About You and Will & Grace. But he was best known for playing Beverly Hills, 90210 bad-boy-with-a-heart-of-gold Dylan McKay.

He joined Riverdale as a series regular in 2017, in the role of Archie’s dad, Fred Andrews. The series’ third season was in production when Perry’s stroke occurred. His Riverdale commitment would have kept him from a full-time job in the recently announced Beverly Hills, 90210 mockumentary-style revival; co-star Tori Spelling recently said that he would have taken part in “as many [episodes] as he can do.”

Scroll down to see what Perry’s castmates on Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale — as well as those like Joss Whedon, who worked with Perry on the 1992 film Buffy the Vampire Slayer — had to say on social media about his passing, then hit the comments with your own special memories of the actor.

Statement from Gabrielle Carteris:

I am absolutely heartbroken. Luke was a tremendous force in the lives of so many. He was a very sensitive soul who was kind, generous and he fought for the underdog. He was a strong voice and an advocate who will be so missed by all who knew him. He has left his mark – never to be forgotten. My heart goes out to his family, friends and fans around the globe.

Statement from Jennie Garth, via People.com:

My heart is broken. He meant so much to so many. Such a very special person. I share my deep sadness with his family and all who loved him. Such a terrible loss.

View this post on Instagram

I don’t have any words now. Maybe I will later. 💔

A post shared by Marisol Nichols (@marisolnichols) on

