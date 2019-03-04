Luke Perry's Castmates Remember the Riverdale and Beverly Hills, 90210 Star in Wake of His Untimely Death

Those who worked with Luke Perry remember him as a gracious team player, as evidenced by social media posts responding to the Riverdale and Beverly Hills, 90210 star’s death Monday.

Perry passed away after suffering a massive stroke on Feb. 27. He was 52. His TV career, which spanned four decades, included roles on Loving, Another World, Body of Proof, Major Crimes, What I Like About You and Will & Grace. But he was best known for playing Beverly Hills, 90210 bad-boy-with-a-heart-of-gold Dylan McKay.

He joined Riverdale as a series regular in 2017, in the role of Archie’s dad, Fred Andrews. The series’ third season was in production when Perry’s stroke occurred. His Riverdale commitment would have kept him from a full-time job in the recently announced Beverly Hills, 90210 mockumentary-style revival; co-star Tori Spelling recently said that he would have taken part in “as many [episodes] as he can do.”

Scroll down to see what Perry’s castmates on Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale — as well as those like Joss Whedon, who worked with Perry on the 1992 film Buffy the Vampire Slayer — had to say on social media about his passing, then hit the comments with your own special memories of the actor.

Dearest Luke,

I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here, for those you leave behind. — Ian Ziering (@IanZiering) March 4, 2019

Statement from Gabrielle Carteris:

I am absolutely heartbroken. Luke was a tremendous force in the lives of so many. He was a very sensitive soul who was kind, generous and he fought for the underdog. He was a strong voice and an advocate who will be so missed by all who knew him. He has left his mark – never to be forgotten. My heart goes out to his family, friends and fans around the globe.

My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. ❤️ #LukePerry — Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry… you were a joyful and vibrant soul. You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever. Rest in love and peace, friend. #Riverdale — Riverdale Writers Room (@RiverdaleWriter) March 4, 2019

Statement from Jennie Garth, via People.com:

My heart is broken. He meant so much to so many. Such a very special person. I share my deep sadness with his family and all who loved him. Such a terrible loss.

If there is a kinder, more humane, more humble actor or coworker in the world I have yet to know them and probably never will. We were so blessed to work with Luke and will carry in our hearts his example forever. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. https://t.co/WbLm6ljGV4 — Love, Greg (@GBerlanti) March 4, 2019

one of the kindest most gentle souls this world has ever known #riplukeperry — Robin Givens (@Therocknrobn) March 4, 2019

The first time I met Luke Perry we talked about what kind of movie we wanted “Buffy” to be. I asked if he’d ever seen “Near Dark” and he gave me a look of HOW DARE YOU SIR and I knew we’d get along. Funny, committed, and always gracious. He shouldn’t be gone. — Joss Whedon (@joss) March 4, 2019

This man was a crazy special beautiful man. The entire world was blessed by him. I was blessed by him. Sweet dreams my friend- you will be missed more than you’ll ever know. #LukePerry #RIPLukePerry #stoodforkindness pic.twitter.com/afqsZVL47J — Judith Hoag (@Heyjude629) March 4, 2019

So heartbroken about Luke. He was a father, brother, friend, and mentor. Each night before he had to shoot a scene, he’d call me and we’d talk about…everything. I will miss those calls. And my heart goes out to all his family and friends. 💔 pic.twitter.com/2GaFkV2mI7 — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry was one of the nicest, most genuine, loveliest people I have met working in this town. He was kind and vibrant and full of stories that he loved to share. He was a beautiful being and this is a sad, sad day. — Julie Plec (@julieplec) March 4, 2019

My first day on 90210 Luke brought me under his wings & made me feel welcome. His first words to me were “so how are the bitches treating you ?” It made me laugh & I felt like I had an ally in my corner. You set a tone and made sure I could thrive. It was my first real gig and.. — emma caulfield ford (@emmacaulfield) March 4, 2019

2/2 and your kindness was rarely matched. God bless you Luke. You’re with the rest of the angels. #RIPLukePerry you will be missed. — emma caulfield ford (@emmacaulfield) March 4, 2019

As a young girl from Hamilton Ontario coming onto the biggest show in the world mid stream, Luke welcomed me from day one. My heart breaks. ❤️ #lukeperry #90210 pic.twitter.com/8QA4SEipqB — kathleen robertson (@kathleenrobert7) March 4, 2019

There are no words ………. I love you my friend, you will be missed. ❤️ — Michael Cudlitz (@Cudlitz) March 4, 2019