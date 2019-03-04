Ratings: American Idol Returns Steady, CBS Dramas Rebound, CW Shows Rise

ABC’s American Idol opened Season 17 on Sunday night with 8.6 million total viewers and a 1.7 demo rating, right on part with Season 16’s average (8 mil/1.7) and improving on that finale (6.4 mil/1.3). TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of “B.”

Bookending Idol, AFV (6.7 mil/1.1) delivered its biggest audience in four years and its third-best rating of the season, while Shark Tank (4.2 mil/0.9) rose to its third-best numbers of the season.

Elsewhere….

NBC | World of Dance christened its new Sunday home with 4.2 mil and a 1.0, hitting and tying series lows. Good Girls (2.8 mil/0.7) similarly and easily hit lows with its Sunday move. That said, the shows gave NBC its best numbers in those time slots since Jesus Christ Superstar Live (on April 1).

CBS | God Friended Me (6.8 mil/0.7) rose a tenth from its season low, while NCIS: LA (6.9 mil/0.9) and Madam Secretary (5.2 mil/0.6) each rebounded two tenths from their own series lows.

THE CW | Supergirl (1.18 mil/0.4, read recap) and Charmed (754K/0.3) each ticked up.

FOX | The Simpsons (2.3 mil/0.9) was steady in the demo, while Bob’s Burgers (2 mil/0.8) and Family Guy (2.1 mil/0.8) each dipped a tenth.

