Emmy Rossum Previews Fiona's 'Moving' Shameless Swan Song, Teases Moment That Harkens Back to Pilot

March 10 will mark the end of a (near) decade-long era on Shameless when Emmy Rossum makes her last appearance as Fiona Gallagher in the Showtime drama’s Season 9 finale. And as the actress tells it, the show does right by her alter ego.

“[Fiona] goes to start to make her life elsewhere, and the way in which she says goodbye is quite moving,” Rossum tells EW.com, adding that the circumstances leading up to her exit were previously foreshadowed. “Something that was set up… kind of pays off for Fiona. A door opens and she walks through.”

Teasing her onscreen goodbye with TV dad William H. Macy, Rossum — who announced her decision to depart the series last summer via an open letter to fans — says the moment harkens back to a scene in the Shameless pilot. “At the very end [of the finale] he’s trying to acknowledge what she did for the family and it’s in some way reminiscent of what Fiona wanted to hear in the pilot when he was passed out drunk in the living room,” she explains to the site. “Now, of course, she doesn’t hear those exact words because Frank is a terrible narcissist and not very generous with words. But there’s an understanding that happens and I think the way [exec producer] John [Wells] blocked the scene was so smart. There’s a separation between the characters but there’s a lot unsaid and understood between them.”

Regarding the possibility of her making future guest appearances as Fiona (Showtime has already renewed Shameless for a 10th season), Rossum is taking a “never say never” position, although she notes, “I’m not sure what more story can be told for her. I really liked the way we ended it.”