Luke Perry reportedly suffered a major stroke Wednesday morning at his home in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. In a statement, a rep for the actor confirms, “Mr. Perry is currently under observation at the hospital.” His condition remains unclear.

The 52-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 vet currently portrays Archie’s dad, Fred Andrews, on The CW’s Riverdale.

Perry’s apparent medical crisis occurred the same day Fox announced it was reviving 90210 via a Curb Your Enthusiasm-esque mockumentary starring original cast members Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Jason Priestly, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling and Gabrielle Carteris. Although Perry’s series-regular Riverdale gig precluded him participating in the project full-time, Spelling — who serves as one of the quasi-revival’s executive producers — expressed confidence that he would “do as many [episodes] as he can do.”

Additional TV credits for Perry include guest stints on Criminal Minds, Major Crimes, Community, Body of Proof and Will & Grace. He also appeared in the original 1992 film version of Buffy The Vampire Slayer.