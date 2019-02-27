Ratings: Lethal Weapon Dips With Finale, While The Gifted Stays Low

Fox Lethal Weapon wrapped Season 3 (at the very least) on Tuesday night with 3.1 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, down a tenth in the demo week-to-week (though shy of its all-time low of 0.6). Read a recap of the finale, which TVLine readers gave an average grade of “A-.”

Fellow bubble drama The Gifted then closed its sophomore run with 1.7 mil and a 0.5 (and an average grade of “A-“), adding a few eyeballs week-to-week while holding onto its demo low.

Elsewhere….

NBC | The Voice (10.6 mil/2.2) dominated the night in both measures, while World of Dance (6.3 mil/1.4) returned to its best numbers since Week 2 of its summertime sophomore run. WoD now makes its regular time slot premiere this Sunday.

CBS | NCIS (11.7 mil/1.2), FBI (9.5 mil/0.9) and New Orleans (7.2 mil/0.8) all were steady in the demo.

ABC | American Housewife (4.4 mil/1.0), The Kids Are Alright (3.3 mil/0.8) and black-ish (3.1 mil/0.8) each rose a tenth, while Splitting Up Together (2.5 mil/0.6) and The Rookie (3.9 mil/0.6) were steady.

THE CW | Leading out of a Flash rerun, Roswell, New Mexico (977K/0.2) dipped to season lows.

