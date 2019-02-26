Ratings: As Voice Dominates Night, Enemy Within Tops Good Doctor

NBC’s The Voice opened Season 16 with 10.8 million total viewers and a 2.1 demo rating, ticking up from its fall cycle premiere (9.7 mil/2.0) and easily leading Monday night in both measures.

Year over year, The Voice was down sharply from Season 14’s opener (12.3 mil/2.8), which came on the heels of major promotion during both the Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics.

Leading out of the singing competition, The Enemy Within debuted to 5.8 mil and a 1.2, down a tick from time slot predecessor Manifest‘s freshman average (6.5 mil/1.3) but improving on its finale (5.4 mil/1.0). It also narrowly bested time slot rival The Good Doctor in the demo, pending possible adjustment in the finals. TVLine readers gave the espionage drama an average grade of “B.”

Elsewhere….

ABC | The Bachelor (6.7 mil/1.8) hit a season high in audience but dipped a tenth in the demo, while The Good Doctor (6.3 mil/1.1, read recap) was steady.

FOX | Leading out of a Masked Singer rerun (2.9 mil/0.7), The Passage (3.3 mil/0.8) ticked down.

CBS | The Neighborhood (7.1 mil/1.2), Man With a Plan (6 mil/1.0), Magnum P.I. (6.3 mil/0.9) and Bull (6.7 mil/0.8) allllll ticked up in the demo, while Magnum delivered a best-since-premiere audience.

