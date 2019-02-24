Oscars 2019: The 13 Best, Worst and Weirdest Moments From the Ceremony

Long before any awards were handed out, the 2019 Oscars had their fair share of plot twists — none of which came from the nominated films.

First, there was going to be a Best Popular Film category… then there wasn’t. Then, Kevin Hart was going to host… then he wasn’t. Then, four awards were going to be announced during the commercial breaks… then they weren’t.

Suffice it to say, a whole lot of curiosity swirled around Sunday’s hostless broadcast, which ultimately didn’t suffer from its lack of an emcee — though we wouldn’t have been mad if Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler had stuck around to host the entire show. Rather, the 91st Oscars brought this year’s awards season to a fairly uneventful conclusion. (It’s so boring when the correct movie is announced as Best Picture winner, no?)

In the attached gallery, we’ve distilled the roughly-three-hour ceremony into 13 best and worst moments, from Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s intimate “Shallow” duet, to Chris Evans’ spontaneous moment of chivalry, to the acceptance speech that couldn’t have been played off soon enough.

