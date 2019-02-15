Oscars to Award All Categories Live After Academy Reverses Decision

Good news for all you aspiring cinematographers and editors (and film fans everywhere, actually): In a last-minute reversal, all Oscar categories will be presented during ABC’s live broadcast of the awards after all, our sister site Deadline reports.

The Motion Picture Academy, which hands out the Oscars, sparked controversy last week when they confirmed rumors that four categories normally awarded during the broadcast — cinematography, film editing, live action short and hairstyling and makeup — would be handed out during commercial breaks this year instead. Under the original plan, those winners’ speeches would be edited down and aired later in the broadcast, as well as streamed online, in the interest of delivering “a more globally accessible, three-hour telecast,” in the Academy’s words.

But condemnation came swiftly from some of the industry’s biggest names, including Martin Scorsese, George Clooney, Quentin Tarantino and Spike Lee, who all signed a letter to the Academy urging them to reconsider. The resulting furor led to the late-breaking reversal from the Academy.

The 91st annual Oscars — with all categories included — will air Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8/7c on ABC. Are you glad they’ve decided to include all categories in the live broadcast? Drop your thoughts on the controversy in a comment below.