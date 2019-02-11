Oscars 2019: Which Awards Will Be Handed Out During Commercials?

ABC’s “main goal” with this year’s Oscars was to keep the telecast to three hours. And this is one of the ways they hope to do it.

As announced back in August, the Academy said that in the name of delivering “a more globally accessible, three-hour telecast,” select categories among the 24 typically presented on-air would instead be handed out during commercial breaks.

The Academy confirmed on Monday that four categories — Cinematography, Film Editing, Live Action Short, and Makeup and Hairstyling – will be presented during commercial breaks, with their winning speeches aired later in the broadcast as well as streamed online “for our global fans to enjoy, live, along with our audience.” The plan, in success, is to develop a “rotation” of categories that will take turns each year getting bumped to commercial breaks.

Appearing at the TCA winter press tour last week, new ABC chief Karey Burke spoke of the fervent desire to have a streamlined three-hour telecast, as well as share her hope for a larger viewing audience for the famously lagging awards show.

“In no time in history have there ever been three movies nominated for Best Picture each having grossed over $200 million. So I think we’re going to see a big turnout for this, because these are big, popular movies that are being nominated,” she said. “And I think people really care to see who’s going to win.”

Burke also insisted she was bullish on the no-host approach born of the Kevin Hart hullabaloo.

“I have to be honest, it did [concern me]. It no longer does,” she said. “I, ironically, have found that the lack of clarity around the Oscars has kept the Oscars in the conversation and that the mystery has been really compelling. … I think it’s fascinating.”