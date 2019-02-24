Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Perform 'Shallow' at Oscars — Watch and Grade

A star was (re)born on Sunday as Lady Gaga performed her Grammy Award-winning smash “Shallow” at the Oscars, this time with co-star/director Bradley Cooper by her side.

The breakout song from A Star Is Born, “Shallow” has already been performed on live TV several times, most notably at the Grammys, where it took home Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Song Written for Visual Media. (It was also nominated for Record of the Year and Song of the Year, both of which went to Childish Gambino’s “This is America.”) But while Mark Ronson filled in for a missing Cooper at the Grammys, the movie’s leading man was right next to Gaga on Sunday, marking the first time the duo has performed “Shallow” live on the air.

During a recent appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Cooper confirmed that he’d be performing at the Oscars as himself, rather than in character as A Star Is Born‘s Jackson Maine. “He’s gone,” Cooper explained, specifically noting how painful it is to achieve that signature growl. “I’m not going to try to get him back. But it will be me singing. I think I’m just going to keep the tux on. … I hope to be present and enjoy it, and hopefully people enjoy the song.”

In addition to “Shallow” scoring an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song, A Star Is Born also competed in seven other categories this year: Best Picture, Best Actor (Cooper), Best Actress (Gaga), Best Supporting Actor (Sam Elliott), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography and Best Sound Mixing.

