Take that, Oscars!

Just hours before the Academy Awards go live in Los Angeles, HBO has dropped a jam-packed sizzle reel of its upcoming 2019 shows, including new footage from Game of Thrones‘ forthcoming final season.

In the video above (beginning at the 48-second mark), one of Daenerys’ dragons soars over what looks to be the beginning of an epic battle — and there’s going to be quite a bit of those in the upcoming episodes.

“In terms of sheer scope, there is a lot in this season that outstrips the Battle of the Bastards sequence [from Season 6],” series creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss previously said of Season 8, adding that “the things we’re doing for the final season go a good deal beyond” previous battle scenes, in terms of technical difficulty.

The fleeting footage also gives us a glimpse at Arya Stark, who, in true Arya fashion, looks more than ready for the battles that certainly await her in Season 8. (Arya’s sister, Sansa, previously popped up in an earlier teaser for the final batch of episodes.)

But even if Game of Thrones isn’t your thing, the sizzle reel above offers plenty of other goodies, including another peek at Damon Lindelof’s Watchmen adaptation, additional scenes from Big Little Lies’ sophomore run and the first footage from Deadwood‘s highly anticipated reunion movie, slated to debut later this year.

Game of Thrones, meanwhile, returns for its swan song on Sunday, April 14. Watch the latest teaser above, then drop a comment with your thoughts!