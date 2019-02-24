Deadwood Revival: Watch the First Footage From HBO's Upcoming Movie

Who’s up for a visit to Deadwood?

HBO on Sunday released a sizzle reel featuring never-before-seen footage from new and returning series, including the highly anticipated Deadwood reunion movie.

What little is shown from the feature-length revival includes Timothy Olyphant, who reprises his starring role as Seth Bullock. We first see him packing heat outside Star & Bullock Hardware, then mid-conversation with Ian McShane’s Al Swearengen in the Gem Saloon. “My job ain’t to follow the law, Al. My job is to interpret it,” he says.

In addition to Olyphant and McShane, returning cast members include Molly Parker (Alma Ellsworth), Paula Malcomson (Trixie), John Hawkes (Sol Star), Anna Gunn (Martha Bullock), Dayton Callie (Charlie Utter), Brad Dourif (Doc Cochran), Robin Weigert (“Calamity” Jane Canary), William Sanderson (E.B. Farnum), Kim Dickens (Joanie Stubbs), Gerald McRaney (George Hearst) and W. Earl Brown (Dan Dority).

The official logline for the film — written by series creator David Milch, and directed by Daniel Minahan — reads as follows:

The indelible characters of the series are reunited after 10 years to celebrate South Dakota’s statehood. Former rivalries are reignited, alliances are tested and old wounds are reopened, as all are left to navigate the inevitable changes that modernity and time have wrought.

In addition to the Deadwood movie, the video above includes scenes from the new seasons of Game of Thrones and Big Little Lies, as well as new comedies Los Espookys, The Righteous Gemstones and Mrs. Fletcher, dramas Euphoria, Gentleman Jack, His Dark Materials and Watchmen, and limited series Catherine the Great, Chernobyl and Years and Years.

The Deadwood movie is set to premiere this spring (exact date TBA). Press PLAY on the clip above, then hit the comments with your reactions.