More than three years after it was first announced, the BBC has released a teaser trailer for its adaptation of His Dark Materials, which is set to make its stateside debut on HBO.

Philip Pullman’s book trilogy — which consists of Northern Lights, The Subtle Knife and The Amber Spyglass — opens by following Lyra, an orphan who lives in a parallel universe in which science, theology and magic are entwined. Lyra’s search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children and turns into a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust.

The small-screen adaptation boasts an all-star ensemble that includes X-Men‘s James McAvoy (as Lord Asriel), The Affair‘s Ruth Wilson (as Mrs. Coulter) and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda (as Lee Scoresby). They are joined by The Wire‘s Clarke Peters (as The Master) and Logan breakout Dafne Keen (as the aforementioned Lyra).

“We wanted fans to have a tiny glimpse of His Dark Materials,” executive producer Jane Tranter said in a statement. “As with Lyra, there are many more worlds to discover as we start upon this epic journey.”

HBO has not yet set a premiere date for His Dark Materials, though network president Casey Bloys recently suggested that it would air on Monday nights in late 2019.

Press PLAY on the teaser trailer above, then hit the comments with your reactions.