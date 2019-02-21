A Million Little Things' Allison Miller Previews the Part of Maggie's Surgery That 'Doesn't Go Well' — Watch Clip

As if A Million Little Things‘ cancer patient Maggie needed more to worry about as she heads into the operating room, this Thursday’s episode (ABC, 9/8c) will bring her mom and her boyfriend into each other’s orbits for the very first time.

When TVLine recently chatted with star Allison Miller, we asked how the initial meet-up goes, given that the arrival of Maggie’s mom — played by Office alum Melora Hardin — is rather unexpected and takes place as Maggie’s Boston friends await news of her procedure.

“I don’t want to give anything away, but it doesn’t go well!” she said, laughing. “I’m so excited to watch [Hardin and James Roday] together.”

In last week’s episode, Maggie and Gary discussed how chemotherapy had shrunk her tumor enough for doctors to try to remove it via surgery. But her efforts to keep everything on an even keel may fall by the wayside when Hardin’s character comes running.

“I think that she does need her mom in her life, but I don’t think that she’s going to be able to accept that,” Miller previewed.

Having Hardin on set, however, was a little reunion for Miller and Hardin, who worked together on the Zac Efron movie 17 Again. “Everyone on that set kept telling us how much we looked like each other, and when they were looking for [Maggie’s] mother, I kept saying, ‘Melora Hardin’ — and I cannot believe we ended up doing it,” Miller said. “Especially when I was doing 13 Reasons Why, wearing all these power suits, I got all these people on Twitter saying, ‘It’s Jan from The Office!’ High compliment.” —With reporting by Matt Webb Mitovich

