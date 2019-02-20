Jane the Virgin Taps Sophia Bush for Final Season Guest Spot

Sophia Bush is taking part in Jane the Virgin‘s swan song: The Chicago P.D. and One Tree Hill vet will guest-star during the fifth and final season of the CW dramedy.

Series star Justin Baldoni (aka Rafael) first revealed Bush’s casting via Instagram, teasing, “I can’t tell you who she is playing except that some of you may not be happy about it.” Well, that sounds troubling!

Bush wrote on her own Instagram: “When one of your favorite ladies [Gina Rodriguez] calls you and says, ‘Will you come play in an episode for my last season!?’ AND that means you also get to play with one of your favorite dudes!? Whelp. You say YES! What a dream come true. Beyond thrilled to be making some comedy alongside two of my favorite world-changers #laughsfordays”

As previously reported, the upcoming season will also feature The Middle alumna Eden Sher, who will recur as someone “involved in the telenovela world of Rogelio and River,” per executive producer Jennie Urman.

Jane the Virgin returns for Season 5 on Wednesday, March 27 at 9/8c. Although it is the show’s final run, the story of Jane Gloriana Villanueva may continue on: The CW has ordered a pilot for the spinoff Jane the Novela, an anthology based on Jane’s fictional novels, with star Gina Rodriguez serving as narrator.

