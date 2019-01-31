Jane the Virgin Adds The Middle Alum Eden Sher to Final Season Cast

Jane the Virgin is headed straight for The Middle: Eden Sher will join the cast of The CW’s telenovela dramedy for its upcoming fifth and final season.

Details are scarce on Sher’s character at this point, but she will appear in multiple episodes, and “she’s going to be involved in the telenovela world of Rogelio and River,” executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman told TVLine at Thursday’s Television Critics Association winter press tour.

Sher just finished a nine-season run as dorky daughter Sue Heck on the ABC sitcom The Middle, which signed off last year. She was slated to reprise the role in a Sue Heck-centered spinoff — titled Sue Sue in the City — but ABC passed on the pilot in November. She’s also made appearances on NBC’s Superstore and in the Veronica Mars movie.

Jane the Virgin returns for Season 5 — already announced as its final run — on Wednesday, March 27 at 9/8c. But the story of Jane Gloriana Villanueva may continue on: The CW has ordered a pilot for a Jane spinoff, titled Jane the Novela, an anthology based on Jane’s fictional novels, with star Gina Rodriguez serving as narrator.

Are you excited to see Sue Heck collide with Rogelio De La Vega?