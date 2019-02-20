Idris Elba to Host SNL in March

Idris Elba is about to Turn Up on Saturday Night Live. The Luther star has been tapped to host the late-night sketch comedy series on Saturday, March 9, it was announced Wednesday. The broadcast will be Elba’s Studio 8H debut.

Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Khalid will appear as the musical guest, which will also serve as his first appearance on SNL. He’ll be supporting his most recent EP, “Suncity,” which was released in October.

Elba will be promoting his upcoming Netflix comedy series, Turn Up Charlie, which is loosely based on Elba’s second career as a professional D.J. All eight Season 1 episodes drop on Friday, March 15. (View photos.)

As previously reported, former SNL scribe John Mulaney will host on March 2 with first-time musical guest Thomas Rhett. (Mulaney previously hosted back in April 2018.)

Season 44 has already welcomed a wide range of big-name hosts, including Adam Driver, Awkwafina, Seth Meyers, Jonah Hill, Liev Schreiber, Steve Carell, Claire Foy, Jason Momoa, Matt Damon, Rachel Brosnahan, James McAvoy, Halsey and Don Cheadle. When TVLine asked its readers to rank this season’s episodes, they put Hill’s dead last and voted Damon’s straight to the top.

Are you looking forward to Elba's SNL hosting debut?