Idris Elba Comedy Turn Up Charlie Gets March Premiere at Netflix — See Photos

Move over, This Is Us‘ Kevin Pearson: Another manny is coming to television this spring.

Netflix announced Thursday that its comedy series Turn Up Charlie, starring Idris Elba, will drop on Friday, March 15.

Turn Up Charlie stars Elba as a struggling DJ and eternal bachelor who is given a final chance at success when he reluctantly becomes a “manny” to his famous best friend’s problem-child daughter, Gabby (newcomer Frankie Hervey).

Piper Perabo (Covert Affairs) and JJ Feild (TURN) round out the main cast, while newly announced guest stars include Angela Griffin (The Detail), Cameron King (Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children) and Dustin Demri-Burns (A Discovery of Witches).

Scroll down to see four additional photos from Turn Up Charlie‘s upcoming episodes, then drop a comment and tell us: Will you be watching?