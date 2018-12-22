SNL: TVLine Readers Rank Every Season 44 Episode, From Worst to Best

Each weekend, we here at TVLine highlight the best and worst of what Saturday Night Live has to offer, before turning it over to you, our loyal readers, to weigh in on each episode. And with the late-night sketch comedy series currently on winter break (return date TBA), we’ve decided to revisit how each of the previous Season 44 installments have fared, based on the average grade that you gave them.

Just how high does former Office boss Steve Carell rate following his buzzed-about Dunder Mifflin reunion? Did Awkwafina’s inaugural hosting stint go over Crazy well? And what about Aquaman‘s Jason Momoa, who reprised his role as Game of Thrones’ Khal Drogo?

When we crunched the numbers, one thing became clear: SNL‘s fall stretch has not been particularly well received. Five out of nine episodes earned a maximum average grade of “C+” or lower. What’s more, not one episode rated higher than a “B+.”

Peruse the attached gallery (or click here for direct access) to see how TVLiners ultimately ranked each SNL Season 44 episode from worst to best, then tell us if you’re surprised by any of the results. (We’ll update these rankings again before season’s end, so bookmark this page and check back soon!)