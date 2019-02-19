RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11 Adds Tiffany 'New York' Pollard and More as Guest Judges — Watch New Trailer

Miley Cyrus was just the beginning. VH1 on Tuesday announced the full list of RuPaul’s Drag Race guest judges for Season 11 — premiering Thursday, Feb. 28 at 9/8c — and it includes one of the most legendary humans ever to grace reality television: Tiffany “New York” Pollard.

Also on tap for Season 11: Troye Sivan, Lena Waithe, Joel McHale, Cara Delevingne, Bobby Moynihan, Kandi Burruss, Tiffany Pollard, Gina Rodriguez, Sydelle Noel, Wanda Sykes, Elvira, Guillermo Diaz, Adam Rippon, Mirai Nagasu, Travis Wall, Amber Valetta, Tony Hale, Clea Duvall, Fortune Feimster, Cheyenne Jacksonn, Katherine Langford and Natasha Lyonne. MSNBC host Rachel Maddow will also make a special, non-judgmental appearance.

Along with the return of Vanessa “Vanjie” Mateo, whose famous first exit made her a viral sensation last year, Season 11 is welcoming 14 new queens into the Ru-niverse: A’keria C. Davenport (Dallas, Texas), Ariel Versace (Cherry Hill, N.J.), Brooke Lynn Hytes (Nashville, Tenn.), Honey Davenport (New York, N.Y.), Kahanna Montrese (Las Vegas, Nev.), Mercedes Iman Diamond (Minneapolis, Minn.), Nina West (Columbus, Ohio), Plastique Tiara (Dallas, Texas), Ra’jah D. O’Hara (Dallas), Scarlet Envy (New York), Shuga Cain (New York), Silky Nutmeg Ganache (Chicago, Ill.), Soju (Los Angeles, Calif.), Vanessa Vanjie Mateo (Los Angeles) and Yvie Oddly (Denver, Colo.). As always, the queens will compete for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar,” as well as a $100,000 grand prize.

The premiere of Drag Race‘s 11th season comes just two weeks after the franchise pulled a somewhat controversial stunt, crowning both Trinity the Tuck and Monet X Change as the winners of All Stars 4. They became the fourth and fifth members of Ru’s Hall of Fame, which already included Chad Michaels, Alaska and Trixie Mattel.

Which guest judge are you most excited to see? Hit PLAY on the new trailer above, then drop a comment with your thoughts on Season 11 below.