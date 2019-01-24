RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11 Cast Revealed: Meet the 15 (!) Queens

Reigning queen Aquaria was joined by Olympic pro Adam Rippon on Thursday to Ru-veal the newest batch of ladies vying for the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar.

Though a premiere date wasn’t included in the duo’s two-hour (!!!) announcement, at least we now know which 14 contestants we’ll be loving and/or hating when RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11 kicks off on VH1.

The queens are… A’keria Chanel Davenport (Dallas), niece of All Stars 3 finalist Kennedy Davenport; professional wigmaker Ariel Versace (New Jersey); ballet dancer Brooke Lynn Hytes (Canada); Honey Davenport (Harlem), drag mother of current All Stars 4 competitor Monet X Change; Kahanna Montrese (Las Vegas), drag daughter of Coco Montrese; Mercedes Iman Diamond, the show’s first Muslim queen; theatrical diva Nina West (Columbus, Ohio); Alyssa Edwards’ drag daughter Plastique Tiara (Chicago); Ra’jah O’Hara (Texas); Scarlet Envy (Brooklyn); Shuga Cane (New York City); Silky Nutmeg Ganache (Baltimore); Soju (Chicago); and Yvie Oddly.

And just when we thought it was all over, along came the (somewhat) surprising announcement that Season 10 fan-favorite queen Vanessa Vanjie Mateo (aka Miss Vaaaanjie!) will also return for the competition.

This big Ru-veal comes midway through the fourth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, which airs Fridays at 8/7c. After a dramatic elimination, the legendary Latrice Royale returned to the competition last week and rejoined the remaining six queens: Manila Luzon, Monet X Change, Monique Heart, Naomi Smalls, Trinity the Tuck and Valentina.

Your thoughts on this new crop of queens? Browse our gallery of the 14 new contestants — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your (very) early judgments.