RuPaul’s Drag Race Recap: [Spoiler] Wins All Stars 4 in Shocking Finale

Friday’s finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars transformed the top four queens into superheroes — and two into full-blown Hall of Famers.

Monet X Change, Monique Heart, Naomi Smalls and Trinity the Tuck were put through the traditional finale gamut: In addition to writing and recording their own solo verses for RuPaul’s “Super Queen,” they also had to master some sick choreography (courtesy of Todrick Hall) and appear as special guests on Ru and Michelle Visage’s What’s the Tea? podcast.

Despite Trinity being this season’s clear frontrunner — more than 60 percent of TVLine readers predicted she would win — she displayed arguably the least amount of confidence going into this challenge. Not only was she worried about keeping her dance moves straight, but she admitted to being known as “that queen who can’t write song lyrics.” Given that this finale hinged on her mastering both of those things, you couldn’t exactly blame her for being nervous.

Fortunately, those nerves simply pushed Trinity to work even harder, with Michelle calling her performance a “drag orgasm.” Monet and Monique also received high praises for their “inspirational” verses, though poor Naomi was told that her words “didn’t say much.” (In Naomi’s defense, her legs did most of the talking.)

The podcast portion of the finale was mostly a bust, save for Monique’s interview. She went to seminary school? She led an ex-gay ministry? She once weighed 300 pounds?! Honestly, it was revelation after revelation and I was living for it. Monique’s success story is far more inspirational than anyone gives her credit for.

Then came the “All Star Eleganza” runway, where the final four showed off some of the best looks of the season — or in Trinity’s case, one of the best looks of the series, according to Michelle. As for the others, Monet channeled “black opulence” with African silks and a dreadlock updo; Monique went for a “regal, expensive” couture look, complete with ruffles; and Naomi was at her “highest form,” shining from head to toe and “looking rich, bitch.”

As is tradition, each queen was also given a chance to plead her case. Monet went the inspirational route (“I know some kid is sneaking into his mother’s room when she’s not home and seeing themselves in me and discovering they have that person inside of them”), as did Monique, who quite literally “came from nothing” and proved that hard work pays off. Naomi’s plea was a little more shallow (“I would love to be told I’m by the best by the best”), while Trinity said she’s living proof that no matter how long you’ve been in the business, you’re always growing.

Following a brief deliberation, Ru informed Monique and Naomi that their All Stars journey was over, leaving Monet and Trinity as this season’s top two. (At the moment, it’s unclear which queen specifically came in third and fourth place, so feel free to hash that out in the comments section.)

Monet and Trinity’s lip sync battle wasn’t necessarily the most exciting of the season — there’s no topping what we saw a few weeks back when the eliminated queens returned for revenge — but as soon as Christina Aguilera’s “Fighter” began to play, the top two queens gave it everything they had. Trinity put her trademark acrobatics to good use, while Monet gagged the judges with a little wig-on-wig action.

In the end, though, only one queen would join Chad Michaels, Alaska and Trixie Mattel in the Hall of Fame… or so we thought. For the first time in Drag Race herstory, both of the top two queens made the cut. It’s a tie!

Are you having as much trouble processing that final twist as we are? Weigh in via our poll below, then drop a comment with your take on the All Stars 4 finale.