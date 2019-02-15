RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Finale: Who Will Win? And Who Should Win?

Four queens remain standing ahead of tonight’s Drag Race All Stars finale (VH1, 8/7c), and in less than 12 hours, one will be immortalized in RuPaul’s hall of fame.

The 90-minute finale will give Monet X Change, Monique Heart, Naomi Smalls and Trinity the Tuck one last chance to prove they have the charisma, uniqueness nerve and talent to stand alongside the likes of Chad Michael, Alaska and Trixie Mattel. And given the queens’ performances throughout the season, you’d be hard-pressed to argue that any of them haven’t earned their spot in the finals.

On paper, it’s Trinity’s game to lose. Not only has she racked up the most wins, but she’s only been in the bottom once. That said, both Monet and Monique have exhibited Aja-level glow-ups since we met them in Season 10. And if there’s one thing we learned from her savage lip sync battle against Gia Gunn, it’s that Naomi should never be underestimated. (Also, she might be from The Matrix, but that’s neither here nor there.)

Unfortunately, one of the many lessons we can take away from Drag Race herstory is that the most deserving queen isn’t necessarily guaranteed the crown. So while we’re here to talk about which queen should win tonight’s finale, we should also prepare ourselves for another one of the show’s classic Trix… I mean, tricks.

Time to weigh in: Which queen has earned the All Stars 4 crown? And which do you think will actually win? Vote in the polls below, then drop a comment with your reasoning.

–