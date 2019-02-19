Batwoman Pilot Casts Dougray Scott as Kate Kane's Father — and Adversary!

Batwoman has a new arch nemesis: Her own father!

Dougray Scott (Snatch, Hemlock Grove) has joined the cast of the CW drama pilot as Kate Kane’s dad Jacob Kane, TVLine has learned.

Jacob is a former military colonel who commands Gotham’s private security firm The Crows. He “has made it his mission to protect his city better than the Dark Knight ever could,” per the official character description. “But it’s only a matter of time before his unwavering disdain for vigilantes puts him at odds with Gotham’s new caped crusader…who also happens to be his own daughter (played by Ruby Rose).”

The ensemble also includes Rachel Skarsten (Reign), Meagan Tandy (Teen Wolf), Camrus Johnson (Marvel’s Luke Cage) and Nicole Kang (YOU).

Additionally, the potential series has tapped Marcos Siega (The Vampire Diaries) to replace David Nutter as director, with production slated to begin next month in Vancouver. Nutter — whose many credits include the pilots of The Flash, Arrow, Supernatural, Smallville and countless others — has stepped aside for personal reasons, but will remain an executive producer on the pilot. Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries) will serve as showrunner.

