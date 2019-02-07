Batwoman Pilot Casts Reign Star as Kate Kane's Joker-esque Nemesis

Reign‘s Queen Elizabeth is returning to The CW by way of Gotham City. Rachel Skarsten has been cast in the pilot for Batwoman, TVLine’s sister site Deadline reports, as the titular heroine’s worst nightmare.

Skarsten will play Alice, the Joker-esque leader of the Wonderland Gang, whose sole purpose is to spread terror across the city. “Swinging unpredictably between maniacal and charming,” Alice sounds like a worthy arch nemesis for Kate Kane (played by Ruby Rose). Already introduced via The CW’s latest Arrowverse crossover, Batwoman‘s Kate comes “armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind.”

Batwoman also recently added Meagan Tandy (Teen Wolf) as military academy graduate Sophie Moore, Camrus Johnson (Luke Cage) as Lucius Fox’s son Luke and Nicole Kang (YOU) as Kate’s step-sister Mary Hamilton.

The Batwoman pilot is written by Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries) and will be directed by David Nutter (Game of Thrones). And here’s another fun little fact: Skarsten has already — albeit briefly — played a DC character on TV. She starred as Dinah Redmond in The WB’s short-lived Birds of Prey series, which ran for a total of 13 episodes in the early 2000s. Behold:

