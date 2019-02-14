Killing Eve Season 2 Trailer: Will You Be My Bloody Valentine?

Of course Killing Eve would drop its Season 2 trailer on Valentine’s Day… after all, the heart is what pumps all the blood, right?

BBC America has released the first footage from the award-winning thriller’s hotly anticipated sophomore run — set to debut Sunday, April 7 at 8/7c — and in it, we see where Sandra Oh’s intelligence analyst Eve and Jodie Comer’s hired killer Villanelle end up in the aftermath of their bloody season finale confrontation. (Spoiler alert: Eve finally hunted Villanelle down and stabbed her, and Season 1 ended with a badly wounded Villanelle fleeing into the Paris streets.)

While Eve confesses to someone on the phone, “I think I might’ve killed her” (a happy couple in the middle of a proposal overhears her, too), Villanelle recovers in a hospital, and later skulks around a quiet suburb in colorful pajamas. “Sometimes when you love someone, you do crazy things,” she says, and when a man asks her what she needs a kitchen knife for, she smiles: “To stab you with.” These two are still completely obsessed with each other, too: Eve receives a shipment of beautiful white flowers spelling out her name — from guess who? — and she and Villanelle end up on opposite sides of a door, sensing each other’s presence. (For more hints about what’s coming for Eve and Villanelle in Season 2, click here.)

Press PLAY on the video above to get a sneak peek at Season 2 of Killing Eve, and then hit the comments and tell us your first impressions.