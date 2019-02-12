The Conners: Will Johnny Galecki Go From Guest Star to Series Regular?

With the The Big Bang Theory (definitely) ending in May and The Conners (all but certain) to return for a second season next fall, might Johnny Galecki trade one full-time sitcom gig for another? Probably… not.

“I think I need a little bit of space from being a series regular again,” the actor admitted with a chuckle last week on the Big Bang set, before acknowledging that such career congestion “is a very fortunate problem to have.”

Galecki would much prefer to reprise his role of David on a recurring basis, as he did in Roseanne‘s short-lived revival and Season 1 of The Conners. “I certainly hope to visit as much as possible,” he said. “That’s kind of my second home… I still have a bit of a high school crush on that character.”

As TVLine reported back in December, a second season of The Conners is a foregone conclusion. The Roseanne spinoff ended its first season last month as ABC’s No. 1 comedy (with an average 1.6 rating), while placing No. 2 overall behind Grey’s Anatomy.

Conners EP/star Sara Gilbert, who plays David’s bitter half Darlene, made clear in an interview with TVLine last month that the door has been left wide open for Galecki to return. “That’s something I’m very hopeful about,” she said. “I know he loves doing the show. I love having him. We have a magical time together. I would anticipate that he would do some [episodes], but I don’t want to speak for him.”