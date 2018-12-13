The Conners: ABC Eyeing Season 2 of Roseanne Spinoff Amid Strong Ratings

ABC’s big, pricey Conners gamble appears to have paid off. TVLine has learned exclusively that the Alphabet net is eyeing a second season of the Roseanne spinoff, with preliminary talks underway between the network and the series’ primary on-camera players, including John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert and Lecy Goranson.

Following a long summer that included Roseanne‘s abrupt cancellation, assorted Roseanne Barr explanations/apologies, cast reactions and industry speculation, The Conners debuted in October to 10.6 million total viewers and a 2.4 demo rating, down just a hair from where the Roseanne revival left off with its May finale (which did 10.6 mil and a 2.5).

After several weeks of declines, the show’s numbers appear to have leveled off at a still-strong-by-broadcast-standards 1.4 demo rating (in live viewing). By comparison, revivals of Will & Grace and Murphy Brown at NBC and CBS, respectively, have been pulling in roughly half that demo rating.

Additionally The Conners — which has received mostly favorable reviews (including from TVLine) — currently ranks as ABC’s No. 1 comedy (with an average 1.6 rating), while placing No. 2 overall behind Grey’s Anatomy.

The Conners is set to resume its inaugural 11-episode season on Jan. 8, with the finale set to air on Jan. 22.

An ABC spokesperson declined to comment for this story.