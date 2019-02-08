Danai Gurira‘s machete-wielding days are almost over.

The Walking Dead actress, who has played badass zombie killer Michonne since Season 3, reportedly plans to exit the AMC drama.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, which broke the news of Gurira’s exit, she will return for The Walking Dead‘s recently announced 10th season, but will only appear in a handful of episodes interspersed throughout the run.

There is reportedly a possibility that Gurira will appear in TWD‘s upcoming series of Rick Grimes-centric movies, which were announced after Andrew Lincoln left the show last November. At the time, executive producer Scott Gimple said the films will “expand the universe” and “show a whole different corner of the world.”

Season 9 of The Walking Dead resumes Sunday, Feb. 10 at 9/8c on AMC.

