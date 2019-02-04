Walking Dead Renewed for Season 10

Just six days before The Walking Dead returns with the second half of its ninth season (Sunday, 9/8c), AMC has renewed the hit series for a tenth outing.

The renewal was announced via Instagram on Monday by showrunner Angela Kang, whose reveal was paired with this creepy teaser:

Thus far across the first half of Season 9, The Walking Dead is averaging 5.2 million total viewers and a 2.0 demo rating, down 33 and 40 percent from its Season 8 average but still leading all AMC shows (and more than doubling spinoff Fear the Walking Dead’s numbers).

AMC CEO Josh Sapan hinted back in 2017 that The Walking Dead could remain on the air in some form for years, if not decades. “The use of the word ‘franchise,’ we don’t take lightly,” the exec said. “It’s not a sloppy or casual word. We’ve studied the best. Some have been around 30, 40, 50 years. We have a chance for a lot of life in the franchise.” An AMC insider stressed that Sapan was referring to the franchise as a whole, not specifically the mothership series.

TVLine’s cable renewal scorecard has been updated to reflect this news. What are your hopes for The Walking Dead‘s just-announced tenth season? Any characters you’re particularly worried about? Drop all of your thoughts in a comment below.