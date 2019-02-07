This Is Us Recruits Alias' Carl Lumbly for Beth's Backstory Episode

Having Mrs. Huxtable for a mother is pretty great. Having Sydney Bristow’s partner-in-espionage for a dad isn’t too shabby, either.

And that’s where This Is Us‘ Beth soon will find herself: Carl Lumbly (Alias, Supergirl) will play Beth’s father Abe opposite Phylicia Rashad (The Cosby Show) as Beth’s mom Carol, our sister site Deadline reports.

Lumbly will appear in the Feb. 19 episode, titled “Our Little Island Girl,” which will delve into the backstory of Susan Kelechi Watson’s character, Beth. In addition, the series has added Akira Akbar (Grey’s Anatomy) and Rachel Naomi Hilson (Madam Secretary), who will recur as younger versions of Beth; Hilson and Akbar will debut in the Beth-centric hour, as well.

“We had conversations with them telling the direction we were going in, what Beth was like in the past and what’s going to happen for her in the future, that type of thing,” Watson said when she discussed the episode with TVLine in December. “We have a really great new writer Eboni Freeman, [who is] the main writer on it, and some of it is her story, very personal to her. They found a way to create this really beautiful backstory, and a beginning of a resolution of Beth starting to get back on her footing again. And then we have some amazing surprises in it. It’s going to be a really powerful episode.”

In addition to Alias and Supergirl, Lumbly’s long list of TV credits includes Zoo, The Chi, NCIS: Los Angeles, Southland, Grey’s Anatomy and ER.