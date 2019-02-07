Grey's Anatomy First Look: Jennifer Grey Is Playing [Spoiler]'s Mother

After weeks of speculation about whether Jennifer Grey would be playing Jo’s mother on Grey’s Anatomy, TVLine can now exclusively confirm that the actress is actually playing the mother of Betty, the young recovering addict that Amelia has taken under her wing.

In the Thursday, February 14, episode of the ABC drama, Grey’s Carol Dickinson and husband John (played by Homicide: Life on the Street vet Kyle Secor) show up at Grey Sloan looking to find their daughter. When last seen in the midseason premiere, “Blowin’ in the Wind,” the teen mom was being sent to rehab by Amelia after relapsing and then getting busted by Richard while scouring the hospital in hopes of scoring more drugs.

Fans of Greys as well as Grey’s will recall that the Dancing With the Stars champ’s father, Joel Grey, previously appeared on the show back in Season 6 as an Alzheimer’s-afflicted former teacher of Izzie’s. Prior to the start of the younger Grey’s multi-episode arc next week, tonight’s “Girlfriend in a Coma” (9/8c) features not only Meredith gaining some clarity on the love triangle in which she’s entangled, and Bailey and Ben dealing with her “break” from their marriage, but Betty — ruh-roh — dropping a bombshell on her stand-in parents, Amelia and Owen.