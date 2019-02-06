Grey's Anatomy's Camilla Luddington Teases 'Hardest Episode I Ever Shot'

Amelia will not be the only Grey’s Anatomy vet getting the standalone episode treatment this season. Camilla Luddington tells TVLine exclusively that her newly-wedded alter ego, Jo, will take center stage in a spring outing penned by co-exec producer Elisabeth R. Finch and directed by co-star/EP Debbie Allen.

“It was the hardest episode I ever shot,” Luddington declares. “It’s unbelievable. It’s so powerful.”

The actress previously told TVLine that the ABC drama’s current (and recently expanded) 15th season would delve deeper into her character’s mysterious backstory via her never-before-seen biological parents, whose introduction fans have long been anticipating. Luddington declined to say whether the Jo-centric episode in question will mark mom and/or dad’s arrival, revealing only that the installment features “a lot” of Kim Raver’s Teddy and is rooted in themes both “medical and personal.”

Meanwhile, as we reported last month, the aforementioned Amelia-centered episode — which is also slated to air sometime in the spring — will be set entirely outside of Grey Sloan. “I’ve been doing the show for a long time and just hearing what it’s about fills me with nervous excitement,” Amelia’s portrayer, Caterina Scorsone, previously enthused to TVLine. “It’s almost like a little movie on its own.”