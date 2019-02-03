The Handmaid's Tale Season 3 Teaser: June Warns 'Wake Up, America'

Season 3 will be the dawn of a new era on The Handmaid’s Tale,

and the series marked the change with a Reagan-era reference in a teaser trailer for the series’ upcoming third season.

The spot — which harkens back to Ronald Reagan’s 1984 “Morning in America” political ad — offered the first substantial look at Gilead since Elizabeth Moss’ June chose not to escape the patriarchal hell in the Season 2 finale. Though the promo starts out with tranquil images of Commanders’ wives, babies and bucolic farm scenes, it quickly devolves into a fiery hellscape presided over by a vengeful June.

“Wake up, America,” she says. “Morning’s over.”

Viewers will recall that in the finale, June got thisclose to freedom but ultimately decided to stay in the misogynistic Gilead in order to stick close to her daughter, Hannah. Meanwhile, Emily — who’d nearly killed Aunt Lydia but then been helped to safety by her very odd new Commander — took June’s infant daughter and, aided by a resistance group, left for Canada.

The trailer gave us glimpses of characters we know — including Commander and Mrs. Waterford, June’s husband Luke and baby daddy Nick — but no sign of new Handmaid’s cast members Christopher Meloni (Happy!) or Elizabeth Reaser (The Haunting of Hill House), who’ll play an influential Commander and his wife, respectively.

