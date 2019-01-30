Walking Dead Midseason Premiere Pics Reveal the Aftermath of Jesus’ Death — Plus, Whose Grave Is Negan Digging?

If a picture says a thousand words, the ominous one of The Walking Dead’s Negan that AMC released Wednesday, along with a selection from the back half of Season 9, says, “Yikes!” — over and over and over again. In it, Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s escaped murderer is seen brandishing a shovel. And it’s hard to believe that the Saviors’ former leader has taken up gardening the way Carl once dreamed he would!

And, as you’ll see in the other shots, “the second half of Season 9 finds our survivors continuing to deal with the impact of events that took place during the six years that have passed,” the network says. “Many of these characters have become strangers to each other, and in some ways, strangers to themselves.

“What they do know,” AMC adds, “is that they are in undeniable danger. They will soon realize the world just beyond does not operate as they thought. The groups’ rules no longer guarantee their safety. A whole new threat has crossed their paths, [one that’s] unlike any they have encountered before.”

In other words, Jesus may not end up being the only casualty of Samantha Morton’s Alpha and the walker-skin-wearing Whisperers. Following the midseason premiere (Sunday, Feb. 10, at 9/8c), “the group will start to question what they think they see,” AMC teases. “What may appear to be normal in this post-apocalyptic world could actually be more disturbing and terrifying than when the apocalypse first broke out.”

What do you think? Do the Whisperers have what it takes to make you scream? Click on the gallery above to check out the new pics — or go here for direct access — then hit the comments.