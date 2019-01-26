Halsey to Host Saturday Night Live, Doubling as Her Own Musical Guest

Halsey is joining a select group of performers to have pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live. Announced during tonight’s James McAvoy-hosted broadcast, the musician will serve as both the host and musical guest of SNL‘s Feb. 9 episode.

This will mark Halsey’s third visit to Studio 8H. The singer-songwriter first appeared as the musical guest on Jan. 13, 2018 in an episode hosted by actor Sam Rockwell, then returned to SNL in November to perform alongside with Lil Wayne.

Best known as a musician, Halsey has released two full-length studio albums, 2015’s Badlands and 2017’s Hopeless Fountain Kingdom. Halsey has also done quite a bit of acting in her career. In addition to appearing in A Star Is Born, she has lent her talents to TV shows like Roadies and American Dad.

Season 44 has already welcomed a wide range of big-name hosts, including Adam Driver, Awkwafina, Seth Meyers, Jonah Hill, Liev Schreiber, Steve Carell, Claire Foy, Jason Momoa, Matt Damon and Rachel Brosnahan. When TVLine asked its readers to rank this season’s episodes — minus Brosnahan’s, which hadn’t aired yet — they put Hill’s dead last and voted Damon’s straight to the top.

