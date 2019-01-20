Ellen Pompeo: 'I Would Love to See Sandra Oh Come Back to Grey's, But... '

Kevin McKidd is not the only Grey’s Anatomy vet relishing Sandra Oh’s career ascension. Oh’s former onscreen BFF, Ellen Pompeo, tells TVLine that she’s so enjoying the actress’ Killing Eve-fueled rise that she would be A-OK if it precluded her from ever returning to Grey’s.

“Selfishly I would love to see Sandra Oh come back to Grey’s,” Pompeo admits. “But I also love Killing Eve so much, and I love seeing her have so many of these incredible moments. So, as much as I love Sandra, I’d rather see her shine out on her own. I enjoy that more. That‘s more gratifying to me.”

On the eve of her Grey’s exit in 2013, Oh told us, “Eventually [Grey’s] will have to come to a close, and I would love to come back [for the series finale].” But while speaking with TVLine last June — shortly after Killing Eve exploded on the scene — Oh admitted having second thoughts about resurrecting Cristina.

“I get [the Grey’s] question regularly, and I answer it really based on what I’m feeling that day — and today [my answer] is no,” she said, before explaining that her desire to keep Grey’s in her rearview mirror is due, in large part, to enormous affection she has for her current gig. “I love Eve. I really love her.

“I also love Cristina Yang,” Oh was quick to add. “I’m constantly stunned at the response I still get from [Grey’s fans], you know? It’s so fantastic, and it pleases me. It gives me a tremendous amount of satisfaction that, you know, you did work that actually continues going on past the time that you’ve left it… It’s really phenomenal. And the only way that I think I can continue doing good work is just staying true to my own compass. And that compass is pointing north.”