NYPD Blue: ABC Revival Adds Justified Alum Rick Gomez as Series Regular

That’s Detective Rick Gomez, to you.

The Justified actor has joined ABC’s NYPD Blue revival pilot in a series-regular role, TVLine has learned.

The potential NYPD Blue continuation will center on Theo Sipowicz (played by newcomer Fabien Frankel), the son of Dennis Franz’s Andy Sipowicz. As he tries to earn his detective shield and work in the 15th Precinct, the hard-headed Theo will also be investigating his father’s murder.

Gomez will co-star as Craig Pettibone, a detective in the precinct. Craig is studying law at night with the goal of passing the bar one day — but even though he has yet to pass the exam, he’s still aggressive enough to give out his business card in an attempt to drum up clients.

The actor joins a cast that currently includes Supernatural alum Alona Tal (as Det. Nicole Lazarus), as well as Kim Delaney and Bill Brochtrup, who will reprise their respective roles as Diane Russell and John Irvin in the project.

Since ending his run as ADA David Vasquez on Justified, Gomez has appeared on ABC’s one-and-done supernatural drama The Crossing, where he played sheriff’s deputy Nestor Rosario.

Production on the NYPD Blue pilot is scheduled to begin in February.