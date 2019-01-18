Last Man Standing: Krista Marie Yu Promoted to Series Regular

Last Man Standing‘s foreign exchange student is extending her study abroad.

The Tim Allen comedy has promoted Krista Marie Yu to series regular after two episodes, Deadline reports. Her character, Jen, was first introduced as Vanessa’s protégé in November 2018. Her most recent appearance came in the Jan. 11 episode.

Word of the series’ adding a foreign-exchange-student character broke during Last Man Standing‘s panel at the Television Critics’ Association summer press tour last July. At the time, Abbott teased that the character would come from a “different political system,” paving the way for some “wonderful discussions and conflicts” within the Baxter household.

Last Man Standing has gone through several cast shakeups throughout its seven-year run. In Season 2, Amanda Fuller replaced Alexandra Krosney in the role of oldest daughter Kristen, while Jordan Masterson followed Season 1 guest-star Nick Jonas in the role of Kristen’s baby daddy Ryan. Cancelled or Not? 9 Shows on the Bubble Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

The series’ inaugural season on Fox has included several more significant changes. Molly McCook succeeded Molly Ephraim in the role of middle daughter Mandy, while Jet Jurgensmeyer replaced Flynn Morrison in the role of Mike’s grandson Boyd. Most recently, Fox announced that sitcom veteran Tisha Campbell (My Wife and Kids) would recur as Chuck’s wife Carol, replacing Erika Alexander, who originated the role during Last Man‘s original ABC run.

