Last Man Standing Sneak Peek: Meet the New Foreign Exchange Student!

Vanessa never takes a good rock pun for granite. In this exclusive sneak peek at Friday’s Last Man Standing (Fox, 8/7c), the geologist lays the bedrock for a potential mentorship when she meets earth-science whiz kid Jen (played by Dr. Ken alum Krista Marie Yu).

As previously reported, Yu joins the cast of the ABC-turned-Fox sitcom in a recurring capacity, beginning with Season 7’s fifth episode, “One Flew Into the Empty Nest.” Vanessa takes Hong Kong transplant Jen under her wing, then convinces Mike to let the foreign exchange student stay with them while she completes her schooling in the States. But before that can happen, Mike must first impress Jen’s father (The Expanse‘s Francois Chau).

“Vanessa feels particularly tied to [Jen] because she’s interested in geology,” executive producer Kevin Abbott tells TVLine, and she’s “always wanted to encourage [young women] to go into the sciences.” And if it’s not already obvious in the above video, Vanessa sees a lot of herself in Jen. “Eve was Mike’s daughter, really. She was a mini-Mike,” Abbott says with a laugh. “With this girl, Vanessa looks at her, like, ‘This is my mini-me.'”

Press PLAY on the video above for your first look at Krista Marie Yu’s Last Man Standing introduction, then hit the comments with your reactions!