TVLine Items: Peanuts Heads to Apple, Last Man Standing Recast and More

Apple has shelled out big bucks for Peanuts.

The tech giant has struck a deal with DHX Media to create new series, specials and short-form content featuring characters from the late Charles M. Schulz’s Peanuts gallery. Per THR.com, Charlie Brown & Co. will feed content for Apple’s still-nameless streaming service that is expected to launch in 2019. As part of the deal, DHX Media will also produce STEM-related content featuring Snoopy and exclusive to Apple.

* Fox’s Last Man Standing has cast sitcom veteran Tisha Campbell (Martin, My Wife and Kids) to recur as Chuck’s wife Carol, our sister site Deadline reports. Campbell replaces Erika Alexander, who played the role of Carol during the Tim Allen comedy’s original ABC run.

* Emmy winner Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock) will star in the HBO original movie Brexit, which premieres on Saturday, Jan. 19 at 9/8c. Based on the real-life 2016 referendum that resulted in Great Britain voting to exit the European Union, the movie stars Cumberbatch as Dominic Cummings, the political strategist who led the Vote Leave campaign. Watch the trailer here:

* Russian Doll — a new comedy series created by Natasha Lyonne (Orange Is the New Black), Amy Poehler (Parks and Recreation) and Leslye Headland (Terriers) — will premiere on Netflix on Friday, Feb. 1. Lyonne co-stars opposite Greta Lee (Inside Amy Schumer), Yul Vazquez (Midnight, Texas), Elizabeth Ashley (Evening Shade), Rebecca Henderson (Westworld) and Charlie Barnett (Chicago Fire).

* Willow Shields (The Hunger Games) has joined the cast of Netflix’s figure-skating drama Spinning Out. She’ll play Serena, the younger sister of skater Kat (played by newly cast star Kaya Scodelario).

* David Letterman’s Emmy-nominated Netflix talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction will return for a second, six-episode season in 2019. Guests will be announced at a later date.

* Cinemax’s action drama Strike Back will return for Season 6 on Friday, Jan. 25 at 10/9c. Watch a new trailer:

