Blindspot Sneak Peek: Jane Is Back! — But She's Not Out of the Woods Yet

We’re less than three weeks into the new year, but Jane Doe could already use a vacation.

On the heels of last week’s Blindspot episode, in which Jane took a harrowing (but extremely well-acted!) journey through her own brain to defeat Remi, she should probably be convalescing at home for the foreseeable future. But, as seen in our exclusive sneak peek at tonight’s hour (NBC, 8/7c), Jane is already back at FBI headquarters, and she isn’t sure how to proceed in a post-Remi world.

“It’s like I woke up from this nightmare where I watched myself do terrible things to the people I love,” Jane explains to Weller in the video above. “Except it wasn’t a nightmare. It really happened.”

And if Jane’s mind weren’t clouded enough with Remi’s old memories, she’s further weighed down by lingering headaches from the ZIP poisoning and the immense guilt of what she did when Remi was in control of her body — actions for which she’s already been forgiven by her FBI teammates.

“Zapata just got perp-walked through the FBI in shackles,” Jane reminds her husband. “She used to be as much a part of this team as I am. Why should I get special treatment?”

