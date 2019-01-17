Penny Dreadful 'Spiritual' Offshoot Casts Fear the Walking Dead Vet

Penny Dreadful‘s next chapter has found its hero: Daniel Zovatto (Fear the Walking Dead) will be a part of the upcoming series Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, our sister site Deadline is reporting.

City of Angels is a “spiritual descendant” of the original Penny Dreadful, featuring an all-new cast of characters and set in 1938 Los Angeles, “a time and place deeply infused with Mexican-American folklore and social tension,” according to the official logline. (And this being a Penny Dreadful series, we can expect a supernatural element as well.) Zovatto will star as Tiago, the LAPD’s first Mexican-American detective who “grapples with racism, childhood trauma and faith issues” on the job.

Penny Dreadful creator John Logan will serve as showrunner on City of Angels and executive-produce alongside Michael Aguilar (Kidding). The series earned a straight-to-series order from Showtime back in November; the original Penny Dreadful, starring Eva Green and Josh Hartnett, ended its three-season run in 2016.

Zovatto played survivor Jack Kipling on Season 2 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, and recently starred as spiritual seeker Ramon in the short-lived HBO family drama Here and Now, which was cancelled after one season. His other TV credits include Revenge, From Dusk Till Dawn and Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.