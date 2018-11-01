Penny Dreadful Returns! Showtime Orders New 'Real World' Chapter

Penny Dreadful is (sort of) being revived at Showtime. The premium cabler has handed a series order to Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, a 1930s-set follow-up described as the “next chapter” in the franchise.

The series, which is being hailed as a “spiritual descendant” of the original three-season show, will feature all new characters. The story begins in 1938 Los Angeles, “a time and place deeply infused with Mexican-American folklore and social tension,” according to the official logline. “Rooted in the conflict between characters connected to the deity Santa Muerte and others allied with the Devil,” the show “will explore an exciting mix of the supernatural and the combustible reality of that period, creating new occult myths and moral dilemmas within a genuine historical backdrop.” Penny Dreadful creator John Logan will serve as showrunner and executive-produce alongside Michael Aguilar (Kidding).

“We were so thrilled when John Logan came to us with this wildly original take on the Penny Dreadful mythology that explores both the human spirit and the spirit world here in California,” Gary Levine, President of Programming at Showtime Networks, said in a statement. “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels promises to be an extraordinary saga of familial love set against the terrifying monsters that are around us and within us.”

Logan also released a statement. “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels will have a social consciousness and historical awareness that we chose not to explore in the Penny Dreadful London storylines,” he said. “We will now be grappling with specific historical and real world political, religious, social and racial issues. In 1938, Los Angeles was facing some hard questions about its future and its soul. Our characters must do the same. There are no easy answers. There are only powerful questions and arresting moral challenges. As always in the world of Penny Dreadful, there are no heroes or villains in this world, only protagonists and antagonists; complicated and conflicted characters living on the fulcrum of moral choice.”

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels is set to begin production in 2019.