Grey's Anatomy's Giacomo Gianniotti: Meredith/DeLuca Connection Will 'Deepen' in Wake of Elevator 'Ride'

During the first half of Grey’s Anatomy Season 15, the race to see which guy — DeLuca or Link — will win Meredith’s heart has remained “pretty neck-and-neck,” concedes Giacomo Gianniotti, the former’s portrayer. But that all changes when Mer and DeLuca emerge from a certain elevator in tonight’s midseason opener (8/7c, ABC).

“This is a point where, in the race, I think DeLuca is going to get a little bit of the lead because he’s going to have this very [significant] quality time in close quarters to really deepen the connection and the bond between him and Meredith,” Gianniotti previews. “She can’t really run and hide, so they’re forced to hash it out and talk about their feelings and move forward. I think DeLuca will definitely be gaining some ground in the elevator.”

While discussing DeLuca’s arc earlier this season with Grey’s showrunner Krista Vernoff, Gianniotti stressed the importance of reminding viewers that his alter ego is more than just a pretty face. “I said to Krista, ‘There have to be moments where Meredith witnesses DeLuca being brave or generous or kind or chivalrous so there is something to back up just the immediate physical, superficial attraction,'” he recalls. “I think we’ve done a good job so far of doing that.

“Physical attraction gets you to walk across the room to that person,” he concludes, “but if the person opens their mouth and they’re vapid and unintelligent, then immediately, all of that goes away.”