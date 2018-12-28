Grey's Anatomy Photos Hint at How Far the Midseason Premiere Takes the DeLuca/Meredith/Link Triangle

When Season 15 of Grey’s Anatomy resumes, the DeLuca/Meredith/Link triangle that showrunner Krista Vernoff recently discussed with TVLine will really begin to take shape. In fact, as you’ll see in the below photos from “Shelter From the Storm” (Thursday, January 17, at 8/7c on ABC), Dr. Grey has scarcely emerged from the elevator in which she was trapped with bachelor No. 1 DeLuca when she finds herself literally stuck between him and bachelor No. 2 Link.

Per the show’s official logline for the episode: As “the windstorm continues to blow through Seattle… the doctors are left scrambling to save their patients’ lives, including Meredith, who desperately needs to get to [her matchmaker] Cece for her heart transplant.” And honestly, performing a heart transplant might end up being easier for the surgeon than figuring out which of her suitors she prefers. She certainly looks charmed by them both!

“Meanwhile,” the network adds, “Owen, Amelia and Teddy confront their complicated situation.” And, judging from the somber Omelia pictures included in the new images, there will be no quick or easy resolution.

To check out the shots, just click on the gallery to the right — or go here for direct access. Then hit the comments with your hopes (and fears) for the back half of Season 15.