Grey's Anatomy Boss Talks Mer/DeLuca Elevator Fallout, Drops Big Clue About 'The One' — 2019 FIRST LOOK

And then there were two. Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff confirms that Meredith’s crowded Season 15 dance card now contains just two names: DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) and Link (Chris Carmack).

“Her dating adventure has boiled down to [that] triangle,” the EP tells TVLine. “I can’t reveal more than that.”

As you will recall, Vernoff over the summer teased, “The question this season is not ‘Will Meredith Grey find love again,’ but ‘With whom will she find love?’”

Considering that the fall finale ended with Mer being trapped in an elevator with DeLuca, conventional wisdom suggests the surgical resident has the upper hand heading into the Jan. 17 midseason premiere. And while Vernoff promises that the maybe-couple will emerge from captivity “with a deeper understanding of each other” (and, in Mer’s case, some kickass Princess Leia braids; see below), she notes that Link will soon get some one-on-one time with Grey as well. “In Episode 10, Meredith will get to know Link better,” Vernoff previews. “She gets to know DeLuca better in [Episode 9, aka the midseason premiere], and she gets to know Link better in 10.”

And to those fans who grumble that neither gentleman caller has the life experience to truly go toe-to-toe with Mer, Vernoff argues, “Viewers don’t yet know all of DeLuca’s life experience. And they don’t yet know all of Link’s life experience.

“And if life experience is code for age, then I would ask those viewers to look at the double standard,” she adds. “Because they never questioned Meredith for Derek even though there was an age difference.”

Scroll up and down to check out the exclusive images from the Jan. 17 midseason premiere, then make your way to the very end of this story to vote in our DeLuca/Link poll.