Here's How Supernatural Will Resurrect Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Papa Winchester

Jeffrey Dean Morgan‘s long-awaited return to Supernatural is happening under some unusual circumstances. (Did you expect anything less from the CW series?)

The Walking Dead villain reprises his role as Dean and Sam’s father John Winchester for the 300th episode (airing Feb. 7 at 8/7c) — but how is that possible given dad’s current deceased state? “Our guys are put in a position where they essentially can have a wish granted,” showrunner Andrew Dabb tells EW.com. “They’re actually expecting something else, but [John’s return] comes from a place of want by Dean. The need for closure is really what brings John back into their lives.”

After being asked for years to return, Morgan — who last appeared on the show in the Season 2 finale — finally agreed to come back to bring Papa Winchester’s arc to a satisfying conclusion. “The relationships between these three men were so open, so if I was going to come back, it would be nice to have some closure, especially with Sammy,” Morgan says.

As previously reported, the milestone installment — which will also welcome back Kurt Fuller as the angel Zachariah — explores how the people of Lebanon, Kansas, where the Men of Letters bunker is based, view the brothers.

Supernatural fans, what do you think of the wishful scenario behind John’s return?